Russia Won’t Stop War, Even If Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes: Ex-Russian President

Moscow:

A prime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned on Friday that Moscow wouldn’t cease its army marketing campaign in Ukraine even when Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to hitch NATO.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, additionally mentioned in a French tv interview that Russia was ready to carry talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy topic to sure circumstances.

Even earlier than the February invasion, Moscow made clear Ukrainian membership of NATO was unacceptable to it.

“Renouncing its participation in the North Atlantic alliance is now vital, but it is already insufficient in order to establish peace,” Medvedev advised LCI tv in quotes reported by Russian information businesses.

Russia, he mentioned, would proceed the marketing campaign till its targets had been achieved. Putin says he desires to “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and the West say it is a baseless pretext for a battle of conquest.

Russia and Ukraine held a number of rounds of talks after the invasion started, however they made no progress and there are few prospects for a resumption.

“This (talks) will depend on how events unfold. We were ready before to meet (Zelenskiy),” Medvedev mentioned.

In his feedback, he additionally mentioned U.S. weapons already equipped to Ukraine — like HIMARS multiple-rocket launchers – didn’t but pose a considerable risk.

But that would change, he mentioned, if U.S. despatched weapons may hit targets at longer distances.

“It means that when this sort of missile flies 70 km, that is one thing,” he mentioned. “But when it’s 300-400 km, that is another, now that would be a threat directly to the territory of the Russian Federation.”

