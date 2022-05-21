Russian accused of “Nazi propaganda” for playing Ukrainian anthem in public

A person in Russia has been jailed after he was accused and located responsible of “Nazi propaganda” Thursday for enjoying the Ukrainian nationwide anthem on a piano in public.

According to The Moscow Times, Siberian entrepreneur Vladimir Fofanov, was accused by a courtroom in Tyumen, Russia, of “shouting slogans of the banned organizations UNA-UNSO and the Right Sector.” These Ukrainian organizations had been banned after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, in line with the newspaper.

“Moreover, the man posted a video of his ‘concert’ on the internet,” the courtroom acknowledged.

However, a video that Fofanov posted on-line exhibits him solely taking part in the anthem on a piano outdoor in a public space, which didn’t present him shouting or talking the slogans he was accused of.

Предприниматель из Тюмени Владимир Фофанов сыграл Гимн Украины на пианино ииии… был обвинен в пропаганде нацистской символики и арестован на 14 суток. 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/uRaMXvZSQE — О́са (@Oce4ka) May 19, 2022

Fofanov was sentenced to 14 days in jail on misdemeanor Nazi propaganda fees, The Moscow Times reported. He reportedly pleaded responsible throughout the courtroom proceedings.

Newsweek has reached out to the courtroom in Tyumen for remark.

In a separate incident in Moscow final month, a courtroom fined a man for wearing yellow and blue sneakers, which Russian authorities believed was an indication of help for Ukraine. Blue and yellow are the colours of the nation’s flag.

The man was accused of carrying “political tools” on his toes when he was discovered and detained by native authorities within the heart of the nation’s capital close to a protest in opposition to Russia’s invasion, Radio Free Europe reported on the time. The man’s lawyer claimed he had nothing to do with the protests, and that he was out shopping for presents for his household.

Earlier this week, a person in within the Russian metropolis of Kemerovo was arrested after he allegedly broken energy strains. Russian authorities also accused the man of supporting “Ukrainian Nazis.” Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) mentioned that the person’s actions led to a brief outage within the area.

After Russia invaded its Eastern European neighbor earlier this yr, the nation’s parliament passed a law cracking down on criticism of the transfer. The regulation criminalizes the distribution of “fake news” in regards to the Russian navy, and those that violate it withstand 15 years in jail. In March, information organizations together with CNN and the BBC suspended operations in the country fearing that its journalists might be arrested.

Russia’s invasion has now dragged on for practically three months. On Thursday, a visitor on Russian state tv claimed that the invasion could just be a “rehearsal for a doable greater battle sooner or later.”