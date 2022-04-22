Russian actions in Ukraine may amount to war crimes: UN

Russian actions in Ukraine, which have included abstract executions of civilians and leveling of civilian infrastructure, could quantity to warfare crimes, the UN mentioned on Friday.

“Our work to date has detailed a horror story of violations perpetrated against civilians,” United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet mentioned.

“Over these eight weeks, international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside,” she mentioned.

“Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes,” mentioned spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani.

In the city of Bucha, close to Kyiv, a UN rights monitoring mission has documented that fifty civilians had been killed there, together with by abstract execution, Shamdasani mentioned.

“Almost every resident in Bucha our colleagues spoke to told us about the death of a relative, a neighbor or even a stranger. We know much more needs to be done to uncover what happened there and we also know Bucha is not an isolated incident,” Bachelet mentioned.

The UN mission has acquired greater than 300 allegations of killings of civilians in areas round Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy that have been below Russian management till early March.

It “has also documented what appears to be the use of weapons with indiscriminate effects, causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian objects, by Ukrainian armed forces in the east of the country.”

From the beginning of the warfare on February 24 to midnight on April 20, the UN mission has documented and verified 2,345 civilians have been killed and a couple of,919 wounded, it mentioned.

“We know the actual numbers are going to be much higher as the horrors inflicted in areas of intense fighting, such as Mariupol, come to light,” Bachelet mentioned.

The UN has acquired 75 allegations of sexual violence by Russian forces, together with towards kids.

“First and foremost, this senseless war must stop,” Bachelet mentioned.

“But as the fighting shows no sign of abating, it is vital that all parties to the conflict give clear instructions to their combatants to strictly respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” she mentioned.

