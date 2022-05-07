Russian actress goes to ground after ‘bogus’ asylum claim to attend billionaire’s Cape Town party | News24
According to a supply with first-hand data of the occasions, a minister’s private assistant tried to persuade immigration officers to discover a approach to help her, and instructed them to name Home Affairs Director-General Livhuwani Makhode.
The supply was not instantly in a position to affirm the identification of the one that had claimed to be working for the minister, however claimed that immigration officers refused to name Makhode and deviate from lawful immigration processes, which was later confirmed by the division.
The minister, who will not be being named as News24 has not been in a position to independently confirm the claims, denied that any of their employees had been instructed to make such a name.
Makhode learn however didn’t reply to questions in search of to verify whether or not he had been contacted.
Len Blavatnik
Blavatnik, a Russian oligarch who has, according to the New York magazine undertaken severe effort over a few years to dilute his popularity as an oligarch and apparently takes umbrage at being known as an oligarch, was invited to a three-day get together to have a good time the birthdays of Hersov and his spouse.
Considered the richest man in Britain, Blavatnik made his fortune after the collapse of the Soviet Union. According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, the Ukrainian-born businessman, who’s now a citizen of the US and the UK, invested closely in vitality and aluminium.
He is thought to be near Viktor Vekselberg, one other oligarch who News24 beforehand reported had substantial interests in manganese mining in South Africa.
Rob Hersov and visitors at a lavish get together the billionaire threw in Cape Town.
The get together, dubbed the “Hersov 100” (as a result of it was Rob’s sixtieth and Kate’s fortieth birthdays), included reside leisure by well-known music acts, equivalent to GoodLuck, and was apparently hosted at numerous places in Cape Town, together with The Lookout on the V&A Waterfront.
Videos and pictures of the celebrations, shared on WhatsApp with News24 reporters, confirmed that the occasion was vigorous, with ample booze and, in keeping with one attendee, a excessive degree of “inappropriate behaviour”.
Billionaire Rob Hersov on the lavish get together he threw in Cape Town.
Guests on the lavish get together thrown by billionaire Rob Hersov in Cape Town. (Supplied)
Guests on the lavish get together thrown by billionaire Rob Hersov in Cape Town. (Supplied)
News24 was not in a position to independently confirm whether or not Blavatnik or Andrejevaite attended. However, his identify seems on a visitor record of 100 folks headlined “get to know our VIPs”, and the pair arrived on a airplane owned by the billionaire.
The record said that Blavatnik was an “HBS buddy of Rob, demonic ping pong player, operates the H-100 AirTaxi service and owns a few tiny music companies, etc”. HBS is a reference to Harvard Business School.
The different VIPs included Mmusi Maimane, former DA chief, described on the record as a “political rockstar in SA, has the right vision and values and leading the charge to turn SA around. Could go all the way,” which is believed to be a reference to Maimane’s presidential ambitions.
Maimane confirmed that he attended the occasion and added that Hersov was not a funder of his organisation One South Africa Movement.
Gayton McKenzie, the chief of the Patriotic Alliance, is described on the VIP record because the “newest political rockstar in SA, massive grin and quickly becoming the political kingmaker here, watch this great man”.
Christo Wiese is described as “South Africa’s most charming and polite and welcoming billionaire, who took hits and never blinked. True Afrikaner royalty”.
Wiese confirmed that he attended the principle get together at The Lookout on Saturday night. He described the occasion as a fantastic get together, superbly achieved with many attention-grabbing worldwide visitors in attendance.
Guests take pleasure in a lavish get together billionaire Rob Hersov threw in Cape Town. (Supplied)
Other visitors included Gareth Cliff, “SA’s most famous talk show host, shares political and ideological values with Rob and Kate, nemesis of the left”.
Cliff confirmed that he attended the get together however wouldn’t go into particulars.
“Normally when I am invited to someone’s birthday, it’s no one else’s bloody business, so if you don’t mind, I’d like to keep it that way,” Cliff mentioned.
Gareth Cliff and Rob Hersov on the get together thrown in Cape Town. (Instagram)
Former Springbok rugby participant Schalk Brits and businessman Gavin Varejes, identified for his relationship with the late corrupt police chief Jackie Selebi, additionally made the VIP record, together with a bunch of others, together with European buyers, UK-based enterprise moguls and American businessmen.
Brits declined to remark.
A video exhibits the theme of 1 leg of the get together was “Sex, Drugs and Rock ‘n Roll”.
Last 12 months, Hersov made headlines for his criticism of the ANC and financial growth insurance policies, prompting Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to say that his statements were a wake-up call for the ANC.
Hersov additionally mentioned that if former president Nelson Mandela had been alive as we speak, he would have voted for the DA.
Rob Hersov is the grandson of Bob Hersov, the founding father of AngloVaal, which was as soon as one of many largest mining firms within the nation, and the son of Basil Hersov, who ran AngloVaal between 1973 and 2001. Rob has spent greater than three a long time within the UK and Europe and returned to South Africa not too long ago.
He is a proponent of independence for the Western Cape and a developer of the Cape Winelands Airport with enterprise accomplice Nick Ferguson, who was additionally on the visitor record.
According to reviews, Hersov and Ferguson plan to develop an airport just like Lanseria in Gauteng within the Cape winelands.
Hersov was emailed and texted questions over the incident however didn’t reply. He additionally didn’t return calls from News24 reporters.