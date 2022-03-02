Russian airborne troops land in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv: Army

Russian airborne troops landed within the japanese Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military stated, including that there have been fast clashes.

“Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv… and attacked a local hospital,” the military stated in a press release on messaging app Telegram. “There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians.”

Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking metropolis close to the Russian border, has a inhabitants of round 1.4 million.

It has been a goal for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine final Thursday.

In Kherson on the Black Sea, the place officers had on Tuesday reported Russian checkpoints encircling town, Russian forces took management of the railway station and the port in a single day, metropolis mayor Igor Kolykhayev was quoted by native media.

In Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov, greater than 100 individuals had been injured on Tuesday in Russian hearth, the mayor of town, Vadym Boychenko was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media.

In Borodyanka, 50 kilometers from Kyiv, Russian airstrikes destroyed two residential buildings on Tuesday, in response to Ukraine’s deputy minister of international affairs Emine Dzhaparova, who shared a video of the gray buildings partially in ruins, with residences in flames.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense additionally stated in a single day that it feared an assault from Belarus.

“Belarusian troops have been put on high alert and are concentrated in areas closest to the border with Ukraine,” the ministry stated in a press release on Facebook.

During the day on Tuesday, Ukrainian intelligence famous “significant activity” of plane within the border space, and convoys of autos carrying meals and ammunition had been noticed there, the assertion stated.

In view of those actions, Belarus “could probably support the Russian invaders in the Russian-Ukrainian war in the future,” warned the ministry.

“Missile attacks against military and civilian targets” in Ukraine have been “systematically” launched from Belarusian territory for the reason that begin of the Russian invasion on February 24, the ministry added.

