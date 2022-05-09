Russian ambassador attacked with red paint in Poland on Victory Day anniversary

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev was attacked with purple paint whereas laying flowers on the army memorial cemetery of Soviet troopers in Warsaw on the anniversary of Victory Day, state information company TASS reported on Monday.

“The ambassador of the Russian Federation, his wife and a group of diplomats who accompanied him were doused with red paint and were not allowed to go to the memorial,” TASS reported.

“After getting out of the car, he was surrounded by an aggressive crowd that had previously gathered at this memorial site with Ukrainian flags, red-painted sheets and anti-Russian slogans,” TASS stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report added that people who arrived on the cemetery to pay their respects with flowers shouted that the Russian ambassador and his companions didn’t have the precise to pay tribute to the reminiscence of the Soviet troopers and have a good time Victory Day.

The police then surrounded the diplomats and helped them to their automotive.

May 9 is the anniversary of Victory Day when Nazi Germany was defeated on the finish of World War II.

Russian President Vladimir Putin used the reminiscence of Soviet victory to encourage his military to win the conflict in Ukraine.

Moscow labels its invasion of Ukraine, launched on February 24, a “special military opertation” geared toward “de-nazifying” the nation amongst its targets.

Read extra:

‘West was preparing to invade our land,’ Putin says at Victory Day parade

EU official Charles Michel on Odessa trip forced to take cover during strike

Explainer: Why Victory Day in Russia is different this year