Russian ambassador talks upcoming 20th anniversary meeting of Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission

It is deliberate to carry the Twentieth-anniversary assembly of the Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental fee in 2022, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov stated at a press convention following 2021, Trend studies.

“A number of economic issues are planned to be considered within this commission,” Bocharnikov stated.

The ambassador burdened that Russia and Azerbaijan plan to develop political relations, maintain conferences of intergovernmental commissions, numerous boards and likewise have fun the thirtieth anniversary of political cooperation.

“We have a plan for the implementation of activities related to this event,” Bocharnikov stated. “It is planned to organize meetings at the highest level. The work will continue to normalize the situation in the region in various formats.”

“A number of existing road maps will continue developing in the field of economy,” the ambassador stated. “In general, we have broad plans and we will take a big step forward in 2022.”

