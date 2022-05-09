Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint by anti-war protesters

Russia’s ambassador to Poland was hit with purple paint thrown as he ready to mark a World War II anniversary in Warsaw.

Sergey Andreev was met by a whole bunch of protesters as arrived on the Soviet Soldiers Cemetery within the Polish capital.

As Russia celebrates Victory Day, Andreev had deliberate to pay respects at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army troopers who died throughout the struggle.

But his entourage was blocked by activists, who then doused the ambassador with purple paint.

The protesters carried Ukrainian flags and chanted “fascist” and “murderer” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Other activists have been wearing white sheets smeared with blood, symbolising the Ukrainian victims of Russia’s struggle.

Police arrived on the scene to assist the ambassador and different members of his delegation depart.

Andreev instructed reporters that he and his workforce weren’t significantly harm within the incident, in response to the TASS information company.

On Sunday, anti-war protesters had additionally demonstrated exterior the Russian embassy in Warsaw, parking a tractor in entrance of the complicated.

Poland has lengthy advocated for stronger European Union sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and authorities in Warsaw had initially warned the Russian Embassy a couple of deliberate Victory Day march.

“We will make a formal protest,” Andreev instructed reporters on Monday.

“When they recommended that we not hold a larger event, we met them halfway, we didn’t aggravate the situation.”