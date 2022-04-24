World
Russian ambassador to US says mission’s work ‘blockaded’ – Times of India
The working of the Russian embassy in Washington is “blockaded”, with its financial institution accounts closed and workers receiving threats, state information company RIA cited ambassador Anatoly Antonov as saying on Sunday.
“The embassy is in essence blockaded by US government entities. Accounts of our two consulates in Houston and New York have been closed by Bank of America,” Antonov was quoted as saying.
“We receive threats both by phone and letters come… At some point even the exit from the embassy was blocked,” he added.
Russia and the United States had been locked in a dispute over the dimensions and functioning of their respective diplomatic missions lengthy earlier than President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls his “special military operation” in opposition to Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Since then, Russian embassies in Europe have additionally come below stress and greater than 300 Russian workers have been expelled from European capitals, prompting Moscow to kick out international diplomats in response.
The Russian ambassador to Poland advised Reuters final week that the blocking of his embassy’s financial institution accounts final month may finally forestall it from functioning, through which case Russia would halt the work of the Polish embassy in Moscow.
Western governments have imposed drastic sanctions in opposition to Russia over its actions in Ukraine, prompting Moscow to accuse them of frenzied Russophobia.
