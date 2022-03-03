Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from Beijing Paralympics

Russian and Belarusian athletes have now been banned from the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, it was confirmed on Thursday morning.

Just a day earlier, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) had mentioned the 2 nations may compete however solely as impartial athletes with no colors, flags or nationwide symbols.

That sparked an “overwhelming” variety of nations to contact the IPC and threaten to tug out of the video games until the choice was reversed.

“At the IPC we’re very agency believers that sport and politics shouldn’t combine,” said Andrew Parsons, IPC President. “However, by no fault of its personal, the battle has now come to those Games and behind the scenes many governments are having an affect on our cherished occasion.

“In taking our resolution yesterday we had been trying on the long-term well being and survival of the Paralympic Movement.

“We are fiercely proud of the principles and values that have made the Movement what it is today.

“However, what is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games.

“Yesterday we said we would continue to listen, and that is what we are doing.

“In the last 12 hours, an overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us and been very open, for which I am grateful.

“They have informed us that if we don’t rethink our resolution, it’s now prone to have grave penalties for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Multiple NPCs (National Paralympic Committee), a few of which have been contacted by their governments, groups and athletes, are threatening to not compete.”

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will get underway on 4 March.