Russian and Belarusian tennis players banned from competing at Wimbledon

Russian and Belarusian tennis gamers shall be banned from competing at Wimbledon this summer time, the group in command of the event announced Wednesday.

The ban by the All England Club will have an effect on numerous high-profile tennis gamers, together with Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who’s the boys’s world quantity two, and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka, the ladies’s world quantity 4.

In response, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov called the ban “unacceptable.”

“Given … Russian tennis players are in the top lines of the world rankings, the competitions themselves will suffer from their removal,” he added.

It marks the primary time a tennis group has formally barred Belarusian and Russian gamers from competing. Others, just like the International Tennis Federation, have allowed people to play, however banned gamers from taking part in for his or her nation or displaying nationwide insignia.

“We recognise that this is hard on the individuals affected, and it is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime,” said All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt in an announcement.

“But, given the high profile environment of the championships, the importance of not allowing sport to be used to promote the Russian regime and our broader concerns for public and player (including family) safety, we do not believe it is viable to proceed.”

The ATP Tour, one other world tennis governing physique, condemned the choice Wednesday, calling it “unfair” in an announcement. It additionally argued that “discrimination based on nationality” breaks its settlement with Wimbledon which regulates gamers’ qualifying primarily based “solely” on their rating.

Hewitt stated the All England Club would rethink the choice if “circumstances change materially” earlier than the event begins on 27 June.