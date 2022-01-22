Russian and UK defense ministers to meet over Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has accepted an invite to fulfill his British counterpart Ben Wallace to debate the disaster on the Russia-Ukraine border, a senior UK protection supply stated Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Defense Secretary is glad that Russia has accepted the invitation to talk with his counterpart,” the supply stated.

“Given the last defense bilateral between our two countries took place in London in 2013, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has offered to meet in Moscow instead,” added the supply.

“The Secretary of State has been clear that he will explore all avenues to achieve stability and a resolution to the Ukraine crisis.”

Tens of 1000’s of Russian troops are massed on Ukraine’s border, together with an arsenal of tanks, combating automobiles, artillery and missiles.

Russia has denied it plans to invade however the White House believes an attack could now come “at any point.”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned on Friday that Moscow dangers turning into embroiled in a “terrible quagmire” if it invades.

In a speech in Australia, the UK’s prime diplomat issued a blunt and private warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he’s on the point of making a significant strategic blunder.

He “has not learned the lessons of history,” Truss informed Sydney’s Lowy Institute.

“The Ukrainians will fight this, it could be a quagmire” she stated.

Britain is amongst a handful of Western nations speeding weapons equivalent to anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

Read extra:

Germany ‘encouraging Putin’ by refusing to supply weapons: Ukraine

US, Russia work to lower friction in Ukraine issue as invasion fears loom

Russia to hold huge naval drill with 140 warships, 60 aircraft as tensions heighten