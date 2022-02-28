Russian and Ukrainian delegations to meet near border with Belarus

Negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow are poised to fulfill for talks close to Ukraine’s border with Belarus, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Ukrainian president’s Constitutional Court consultant Fedor Venislavsky informed the nation’s parliamentary TV channel Rada that the negotiations are set to start on Sunday evening after the Kyiv delegation modified its route “due to security reasons”.

“To ensure the maximum safety of our delegation, they have taken a route that avoids any threat to their lives and that keeps their location unknown,” Venislavsky stated.

The workplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated earlier {that a} delegation will likely be despatched to fulfill with Russian diplomats on the Belarusian border as Moscow’s forces draw nearer to Kyiv.

In a later video deal with, Zelenskyy stated that he agreed to the talks after a dialog with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenka, who assured him of the security of the Ukrainian facet.

However, he expressed his doubts {that a} diplomatic resolution to the battle may be reached on the talks.

“I will say this frankly, as always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try.”

Zelenskyy added that he stated sure to the talks “so that no citizen of Ukraine would have any doubts” that he tried to cease the battle by diplomatic means “no matter how small the chance”.

Russian diplomats had been despatched to Belarus to await peace talks. The Ukrainian authorities initially rejected the invitation to journey to Belarus, the place Russia has stationed a major variety of troops.

They stated, nonetheless, that they’d be prepared to open dialogue at one other impartial venue.

Putin’s nuclear arsenal on ‘particular regime’

The improvement follows earlier information that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered his nation’s nuclear forces to be placed on excessive alert in response to what he referred to as “aggressive statements” by main NATO powers and growing sanctions.

At a gathering together with his prime officers, the Russian President instructed the defence minister and the chief of the navy’s common workers to place nuclear forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”

“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” Putin stated in a televised deal with.

Earlier this week, the Russian chief threatened to retaliate harshly in opposition to any nations that intervened instantly within the battle in Ukraine.

Putin gave a stern warning to any nations who intervene within the ongoing battle that “the Russian response will likely be speedy and result in the implications you have got by no means seen in historical past”.