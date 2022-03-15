Russian anti-war protester interrupts state TV news broadcast

An anti-war protester interrupted a Russian information broadcast on Monday to denounce the warfare in Ukraine in a shocking transfer in opposition to the federal government’s efforts to suppress any criticism of the invasion.

Video footage posted by a number of media organisations and journalists confirmed the girl holding an indication that learn “Stop the war. Don’t trust the propaganda. They lie to you here” in entrance of Russia’s Channel One information presenter Yekaterina Andreyeva.

Pavel Chikov, a human rights lawyer in Russia, tweeted that the protester was named Marina Ovsyannikova and that she had been detained because the Monday broadcast.

OVD-Info, an impartial Russian monitoring group, reported that she is an editor working at Russia’s Channel One.

In a video assertion that was reposted by OVD-Info, Ovsyannikova says that her father is Ukrainian and her mom is Russian.

“What is happening in Ukraine now is a crime, and Russia is the aggressor,” she stated, including that she’s ashamed of working at Channel One, “doing Kremlin propaganda”.

She urged Russians to take to the streets to protest the warfare: “Take to the streets. Don’t be afraid of anything. They cannot put us all in prison.”

Channel One stated in an announcement to Russian media outlet RIA Novosti that it was checking on an “incident” with an “outsider” showing within the broadcast body.

Multiple attorneys have stated they may help in Ovsyannikova’s defence following the incident however have been unable to find her. OVD-Info stated two of their attorneys arrived at a police division in Moscow however have been informed Ovsyannikova wasn’t there.

A brand new Russian regulation handed earlier this month prohibits criticism or spreading “false news” in regards to the warfare in Ukraine, with offences punishable by as much as 15 years in jail.