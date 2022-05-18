Russian armored train blown up in occupied Ukraine: Territorial defense

Ukrainian fighters blew up an armored practice carrying Russian troops utilizing an explosive gadget within the occupied southern metropolis of Melitopol, the Ukrainian territorial protection power mentioned on Wednesday.

Reuters couldn’t independently confirm the declare. Russia’s Ministry of Defense didn’t instantly reply to a written request for remark.

The metropolis of Melitopol within the area of Zaporizhzhia lies in a belt of southern Ukrainian land that was occupied by Russian forces after they invaded on February 24.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Ukrainian territorial protection, the reservist department of the armed forces, mentioned an explosive gadget detonated instantly underneath a carriage carrying servicemen.

Their assertion, printed on Facebook, didn’t elaborate on the extent of the harm.

Read extra:

Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO amid Russia-Ukraine war

Russia uses new generation of laser weapons in Ukraine

Russian soldier on trial in Kyiv for war crimes pleads guilty