Russian Army Claims It Thwawrted Ukraine Attacks In Kherson

Russian military claims that it had destroyed 26 tanks, 32 armoured autos and a pair of Su-25 jets.

Moscow:

The Russian military on Monday stated it had thwarted Ukrainian offensives within the southern areas of Kherson and Mykolaiv and inflicted “heavy losses” on Kyiv’s forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered his troops to launch assaults in three instructions, however “this latest attempt at offensive operations by the enemy has miserably failed,” the Russian defence ministry stated in a press release.

It added that the Russian military had destroyed 26 tanks, 32 armoured autos and two Su-25 jets and that the Ukrainians had misplaced greater than 560 troopers.

AFP was unable to independently confirm the claims.

Earlier Monday, native authorities in Ukraine stated Kyiv had launched a counter-offensive within the south to repulse Russian troops throughout the Dnipro River and retake the occupied metropolis of Kherson.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)