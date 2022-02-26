Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance: Defense ministry

The Russian military has been given orders to broaden its offensive in Ukraine “from all directions” after Kyiv refused to carry talks in Belarus, the protection ministry stated Saturday.

Russian forces have made thrusts into the Ukrainian capital Kyiv earlier than falling again to the outskirts, dealing with robust resistance on day three of the invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

“After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation’s plans,” Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated in a press release.

The Kremlin stated Friday that Putin was able to ship a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine however Ukraine wished talks in Warsaw as an alternative.

Ukraine says it’s being attacked from a number of sides, together with from Belarus.

Konashenkov has claimed that Russian forces haven’t focused civilian areas, regardless of widespread proof of this.

Ukraine stated Saturday that no less than 198 civilians — together with three kids — had been killed since Moscow launched the assault.

Russia has not stated what number of of its troopers have been killed within the invasion, which it calls a “special military operation.”

Moscow has stated that its aim is to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian forces captured the southeastern Ukrainian metropolis of Melitopol, Russia’s Interfax information company reported, as Moscow launched coordinated cruise missile and artillery strikes on a number of cities, together with the capital Kyiv.

Later on Saturday, Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated that Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine and urged Ukrainians to overthrow their authorities.

