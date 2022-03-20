Russian army “poorly led” and “not motivated” in Ukraine: Ex-general

Former U.S. Major General James Marks mentioned Saturday in a CNN interview that Russia’s military is being “poorly led” and that its troopers will not be “motivated” in Ukraine.

“This Russian army that’s been trying to modernize over the course of the last couple of decades and it’s done a fairly good job of getting the right equipment and capabilities, but they are poorly led,” he mentioned. “There’s nothing worse in any organization than crappy leadership and that’s exactly what the Russians are displaying.”

However, the Russians are stepping up their assaults on Ukraine, with Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov saying Friday that Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were used to hit a navy warehouse within the west of Ukraine. The missiles have been used for the primary time because the battle unfolded late final month.

“The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse of missiles and aviation ammunition of Ukrainian troops in the village of Delyatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region,” he mentioned, based on information company RIA.

Marks defined that the Russian offensive is “not going according to any plan” as the military had key aims that included taking up the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Odesa amongst different areas, however these targets have been “stalled except for the devastation that’s really taking place.”

The retired normal identified among the Russian troops’ shortcomings, and added that troopers are “not motivated.”

“They haven’t been able to get out of their vehicles and really kind of exercise and maneuver at a pace and with the momentum they demonstrated they’ve learned anything from their training and they’re now transitioning to a defensive posture which means they’ve culminated,” he mentioned. “They’re at the end of their logistics, they’ve transitioned to defense, which means they’re incredibly vulnerable and Ukrainians know that.”

On Thursday, a U.S. Pentagon official, who requested anonymity, made similar remarks in regards to the efficiency of Russian troops in Ukraine, by telling reporters that Russian forces look like battling shortages and that commanders are discovering it tough to keep up their troops in fight.

The Pentagon official additionally mentioned that Russian forces are making minimal progress as they advance on the bottom, whereas Ukrainian troops proceed to withstand assaults.

The U.S. Department of Defense official mentioned that Russian forces are “basically frozen around the country on multiple lines of axes, struggling to fuel themselves and to feed their troops and to supply them with arms and ammunition.”

The official additionally mentioned that Russia presently seems to be relying extra on so-called “dumb” bombs than utilizing weaponry primarily based on steering in its full-scale invasion that has been ongoing for nearly a month.

“They clearly weren’t ready for the pushback that they have been getting from the Ukrainians,” the Pentagon official defined.