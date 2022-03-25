Russian army says 1,351 soldiers killed in Ukraine

The Russian military on Friday up to date its losses in Ukraine to 1,351 troopers, whereas saying that it had evacuated greater than 400,000 civilians and condemning Western provides of weapons to Kyiv.

At a Moscow briefing, senior navy officers gave the primary replace on Russian deaths in weeks, including that 3,825 troopers had been wounded.

A senior protection ministry official, Mikhail Mizintsev, mentioned 419,736 civilians had been evacuated to Russia from the separatist japanese Donetsk and Lugansk areas, in addition to the remainder of Ukraine.

Of these, greater than 88,000 had been kids, he added, whereas 9,000 had been foreigners.

“Russia will continue to open and provide humanitarian corridors in all directions,” Mizintsev mentioned.

A senior consultant of the General Staff, Sergey Rudskoi, mentioned: “We consider a huge mistake the supplies of arms to Kyiv by Western countries.”

“This prolongs the conflict, increases the number of victims and will not be able to influence the outcome of the operation,” Rudskoi added.

“The real purpose of such supplies is not to support Ukraine, but to drag it into a prolonged military conflict,” he mentioned.

“Some members of NATO are suggesting closing the sky. Russia’s armed forces will react accordingly,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly referred to as for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his nation.

Rudskoi mentioned that Russia was finishing up an operation “on the whole territory of Ukraine.”

He claimed that Ukraine had misplaced 14,000 troops whereas 16,000 had been wounded.

