Russian attack on hospital stirs outrage as talks stall – Times of India
MARIUPOL: A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three individuals introduced condemnation down on Moscow on Thursday, with Ukrainian and Western officers branding it a warfare crime, whereas the highest-level talks but yielded no progress towards stopping the combating.
Emergency staff renewed efforts to get meals and medical provides into besieged cities and get traumatized civilians out.
Ukrainian authorities mentioned a toddler was among the many useless in Wednesday’s airstrike within the very important southern port of Mariupol. Seventeen individuals had been additionally wounded, together with girls ready to offer beginning, docs, and kids buried within the rubble.
Images of pregnant girls coated in mud and blood dominated information stories in lots of international locations and introduced a brand new wave of horror over the 2-week-old warfare sparked by Russia’s invasion, which has killed hundreds of troopers and civilians, shaken the foundations of European safety and pushed greater than 2.3 million individuals from Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Russian leaders that the invasion will backfire on them as their economic system is strangled. Western sanctions have already dealt a extreme blow to the economic system, inflicting the ruble to plunge, overseas companies to flee – together with, on Thursday, funding financial institution Goldman Sachs – and costs to rise sharply.
“You will definitely be prosecuted for complicity in war crimes,” Zelenskyy mentioned in a video handle. “And then, it will definitely happen, you will be hated by Russian citizens – everyone whom you have been deceiving constantly, daily, for many years in a row, when they feel the consequences of your lies in their wallets, in their shrinking possibilities, in the stolen future of Russian children.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed such discuss, saying the nation has endured sanctions earlier than.
″Just as we overcame these difficulties within the earlier years, we are going to overcome them now,” he said at a televised meeting of government officials. He did, however, acknowledge the sanctions create “sure challenges.”
Millions more have been displaced inside Ukraine. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said about 2 million people – half the population of the metropolitan area – have left the capital, which has become practically a fortress.
“Every avenue, each home … is being fortified,” he said. “Even individuals who of their lives by no means supposed to alter their garments, now they’re in uniform with machine weapons of their fingers.”
Bombs fell on two hospitals in a city west of Kyiv on Wednesday, its mayor said. The World Health Organization said it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities since the invasion began.
Western officials said Russian forces have made little progress on the ground in recent days. But they have intensified the bombardment of Mariupol and other cities, trapping hundreds of thousands of people, with food and water running short.
Staff at one hospital on the outskirts of Kyiv say they’ve never seen anything like the flood of often-badly injured patients streaming through their doors. Many are civilians.
At a hospital on the outskirts of Kyiv, a 14-year-old girl named Katya was recovering Thursday after her family was ambushed as they tried to flee the area. She was shot in the hand when their car was raked with gunfire from a roadside forest, said her mother, who identified herself only as Nina.
The girl’s father, who drove frantically from the ambush on blown-out tires, was in surgery at the Brovary Central District Hospital. His wife said he had been shot in the head and had two fingers blown off.
Temporary cease-fires to allow evacuations and humanitarian aid have repeatedly faltered, with Ukraine accusing Russia of continuing its bombardments. But Zelenskyy said 35,000 people managed to get out on Wednesday from several besieged towns, and more efforts were underway on Thursday in eastern and southern Ukraine – including Mariupol – as well as in the Kyiv suburbs.
The Mariupol city council posted a video showing buses driving down a highway. It said a convoy bringing food and medicine was on the way despite several days of thwarted efforts to reach the city.
“Everyone is working to get assist to the individuals of Mariupol. And it can come,” said Mayor Vadym Boychenko.
Images from the city, where hundreds have died and workers hurried to bury bodies in a mass grave, have drawn condemnation from around the world. Residents have resorted to breaking into stores for food and melting snow for water. The city has been without heat for days as nighttime temperatures fall below freezing and daytime ones hover just above it.
“The solely factor (I would like) is for this to be completed,” Volodymyr Bykovskyi said as he stood by a freshly dug trench where bodies were being buried. “I do not know who’s responsible, who’s proper, who began this. Damn all of them, these individuals who began this!”
When the series of blasts hit the children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol, the ground shook more than a mile away. Explosions blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building. Police and soldiers rushed to the scene to evacuate victims, carrying a bleeding woman with a swollen belly on a stretcher past burning and mangled cars. Another woman wailed as she clutched her child.
Britain’s Armed Forces minister, James Heappey, said that whether the hospital was hit by indiscriminate fire or deliberately targeted, “it’s a warfare crime.” French President Emmanuel Macron called it “a shameful and immoral act of warfare.”
United States Vice President Kamala Harris, on a visit to Ukraine’s neighbor Poland, backed calls for an international war-crimes investigation into the invasion, saying, “The eyes of the world are on this warfare and what Russia has performed by way of this aggression and these atrocities.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed considerations about civilian casualties as “pathetic shrieks” from Russia’s enemies, and denied Moscow had even invaded.
He also claimed without providing evidence that the Mariupol hospital had been seized by far-right radical fighters who were using it as a base – despite the fact that photographs from the aftermath showed pregnant women and children at the site.
“We haven’t invaded Ukraine,” he insisted.
Several rounds of talks have not stopped the fighting, and a meeting in a Turkish Mediterranean resort between Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, failed to find much common ground.
In their highest-level talks since the war began, the two sides discussed a 24-hour ceasefire but did not make progress, Kuleba said. He said Russia was still seeking “give up from Ukraine.”
“This shouldn’t be what they’ll get,” he said, adding that he was willing to continue the dialogue.
Lavrov said Russia was ready for more negotiations but showed no sign of softening Moscow’s demands.
Russia has alleged that Western-looking, U.S.-backed Ukraine poses a threat to its security. Western officials suspect Putin wants to install a government friendly to Moscow in Kyiv as part of an effort to draw the former Soviet state back into its orbit.
Russia’s military is struggling, facing heavier losses and stronger Ukrainian resistance than it apparently anticipated. But Putin’s forces have used airpower to pummel key cities, often shelling populated areas.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, 91-year-old Alevtina Shernina sat wrapped in a blanket, an electric heater at her feet, as cold air blew in through a damaged window. She survived the brutal World War II siege of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, and is now under siege again, her health too fragile to be moved.
Her daughter-in-law Natalia said she was angry that Shernina “started her life in Leningrad beneath the siege as a lady who was ravenous, who lived in chilly and starvation, and he or she’s ending her life” in similar circumstances.
“There had been fascists there and there are fascists right here who got here and bombed our buildings and home windows,” she said.
