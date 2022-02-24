Asia
Russian-backed separatist says their goal is to capture Ukrainian regions: Report
A Russian-backed separatist chief in japanese Ukraine mentioned on Thursday their principal goal was to regain management of all of the areas of Luhansk and Donetsk the place their breakaway territories are situated, the Interfax information company reported.
Read extra:
Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine as death toll climbs
Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Explosions heard across Ukraine as Russian military operation begins