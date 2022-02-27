Russian banks will be cut off from SWIFT international payments system

Several Russian banks shall be faraway from the SWIFT worldwide funds system, says EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

She stated the transfer would “stop them from operating worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports”.

Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, stated the transfer had been agreed in coordination with different international locations together with the US, UK and Canada.

Other measures introduced late on Saturday night embody stopping Russian oligarchs from utilizing belongings in EU monetary markets.