Russian bombs rupture a Greek community fighting for its history

When Afina Khadzhynova fled Mariupol on March 15, she had 10 minutes to throw collectively just a few necessities for the hazardous journey away from Russia’s bombs — paperwork, blankets, emergency meals provides.

Left behind: An total archive documenting the historical past of the Roumeans, a part of the ethnic Greek inhabitants that has lived in southern Ukraine for generations. It’s one of many largest and oldest teams of ethnic Greeks exterior Greece.

That historical past dangers being misplaced amid the near-total destruction of Mariupol and its surrounding villages. The port metropolis of 450,000 has skilled a few of the worst destruction since Russia despatched its troops streaming into Ukraine. Amid that onslaught, no less than 10 ethnic Greeks have been killed, in response to Greek officers, and numerous others have been pressured out of their properties — and away from the supplies that protect their tradition.

“What do you take first from your home?” Khadzhynova mirrored. “We have pictures, we have works of art, and we have the archive. It won’t fit in a suitcase; we weren’t ready to take it.”

Her father, a schoolteacher and folklorist within the Sixties and ’70s, had spent his life constructing the gathering, which tells the Roumean story via a reservoir of pictures, poems and songs. That story is now saved in a house below Russian siege that will have already been destroyed.

“It’s all still there, a whole archive of Roumean history and culture,” she mentioned. “It’s such a loss.”

It’s simply certainly one of many losses amid the Russian onslaught that has imperiled the Greek neighborhood inside Ukraine — and its connection to Athens.

Efforts to protect the group’s cultural heritage had beforehand helped problem the stereotype that Ukrainian Greeks have been overly pro-Russian. Now, with the neighborhood scattered and out of contact, Russia is taking benefit, pushing the narrative that Ukrainian Greeks blame Kyiv’s army for committing the atrocities which are, in actuality, linked to Russian brutality. Some Greek media shops have even amplified that narrative again dwelling.

“Greece isn’t doing anything,” Khadzhynova mentioned. “And the Russians now are using Greeks to show that they are pro-Russian.”

A multicentury historical past

Roumeans are a part of the North Azovian Greek neighborhood, which is descended from the Greeks that Russia moved within the 18th century from Crimea into what’s now japanese Ukraine.

The group, which incorporates about 70,000 folks, is cut up into Roumeans, whose language is just like fashionable Greek, and Urums, who converse a Turkic language near fashionable Crimean Tatar. Both languages are spoken solely on this southeast nook of Ukraine, and have been each critically endangered earlier than the struggle, with no state applications to protect them via instructing in faculties.

Khadzhynova, born within the village of Sartana, was certainly one of a grassroots group of native audio system, researchers and activists searching for to protect and revive the North Azovian Greek languages and tradition.

War has now decimated the crew.

For two weeks, Khadzhynova was trapped in Mariupol below fixed bombardment, with out electrical energy, water, heating or any telephone and web connection. She cooked exterior and boiled water from a close-by stream on a bonfire.

Every day, she watched the smoke rising as missiles struck the opposite facet of town, the place her brother and two nieces stay. She had no approach of getting in contact with them. Her buddies and different Roumean and Urum activists have been additionally unimaginable to succeed in, both in Mariupol or in surrounding villages that have been bombed and fell below Russian management.

“The worse thing was this not knowing,” she mentioned. “We didn’t know what was happening in the world, or in Ukraine, or even in Mariupol. We had no idea. It was too terrifying to even leave the house because we could end up under shelling.”

When Khadzhynova and her mom fled, her constructing was one of many few left undamaged — though she has since heard it too was shelled. Up to 90 p.c of town’s buildings have been broken, in response to Mariupol’s mayor, and hundreds of civilians might have died, the U.N. human rights physique said.

Now in Cyprus together with her mom, Khadzhynova nonetheless has no information about whether or not her family members, or many different activists, are alive or useless.

The Greek consul in Mariupol, Manolis Androulakis, left two days after Khadzhynova. Many members of the Federation of Greek Societies of Ukraine stay in Mariupol and can’t be reached.

The federation’s head, Aleksandra Protsenko, did safely arrive in Greece in late March. But she told a Greek newspaper that the Greek middle in Mariupol had been destroyed.

The Greco-Russian saga

The assaults on Mariupol initially spurred a robust response from Greece.

The Greek prime minister strongly condemned Russia’s invasion and pledged army assist for Ukraine. Greece additionally pledged to work with France and Turkey on establishing a humanitarian hall to evacuate Mariupol, even providing to have its overseas minister personally lead the initiative. The nation additionally pledged to lean on the International Criminal Court to research attainable struggle crimes in Mariupol.

It was an abrupt about-face for a rustic that has lengthy shared spiritual, financial and cultural ties with Russia relationship again to the early nineteenth century Greek War of Independence.

Still, the shared affinity lingers throughout each Greek and Ukrainian societies.

Greek and Russian media have repeated claims that ethnic Greeks in Ukraine, like Russian audio system, have been discriminated in opposition to. And inside Ukraine, a lot of the Greek neighborhood held historically pro-Russian views earlier than the present invasion. More nationalist Ukrainians eyed the group with suspicion, significantly after 2014, when Crimea and components of the Donetsk area, with their giant Greek communities, successfully got here below Russian management.

“I always defended Greeks, even if they were pro-Russian, because people like to tar everyone with the same brush,” mentioned Khadzhynova. “I was never discriminated against or repressed in Ukraine for being Greek. But there is a stereotype in Ukraine that all Greeks are separatists.”

The effort to protect the Roumean and Urum languages tried to fight these perceptions.

Oleksandr Rybalko, a linguist initially from Donetsk, began working with Greek Ukrainian colleagues in 2005 to analysis and promote these languages. They produced discs that includes music and spoken phrase passages. They made phrasebooks and youngsters’s alphabets with verses for every letter written by native audio system from villages round Mariupol.

“I wanted to show by example that Ukrainians care about these languages, and that they’re part of our national Ukrainian cultural landscape,” mentioned Rybalko, who now lives in Kyiv.

The initiatives have been a volunteer effort, with minimal assist from the Ukrainian state. Rybalko was additionally working to advertise cultural tourism within the Ukrainian Sea of Azov area and was planning a sequence of festivals for this spring and summer season that includes the North Azovian Greek and different minority cultures.

Like a lot else in Ukraine, these plans have now gone up in smoke. Museums housing Greek ethnological collections in Mariupol and Sartana have seemingly been destroyed, as has the Greek division at Mariupol State University. Rybalko’s native collaborators and companions have disappeared.

“We’re all so worried because we just don’t know what has happened to people,” mentioned Rybalko. “Sartana was bombed early on, and the situation in Mariupol is just unbearable now.”

Propaganda

From Cyprus, Khadzhynova has written to former Greek consuls in Mariupol, asking to be included in Greece’s proposed humanitarian mission so she will return to search for her nieces.

So far, nonetheless, the Greek response has left her, and different Ukrainian Greeks, disenchanted. The authorities’s forceful early response has left many Greeks grumbling that it went too far. And a 3rd of Greek lawmakers didn’t present as much as hear Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plead with them to assist rescue Mariupol residents — a speech that sparked its personal controversy when Zelenskyy performed a video of a Greek-Ukrainian member of the Azov Battalion, a Ukrainian military unit now combating in Mariupol, which has been linked up to now to right-wing extremism.

Some Greek media shops have even been laundering Russian propaganda.

In an open letter written from Mariupol earlier than she left, Protsenko, who heads the Federation of Greek Societies of Ukraine, appealed to Greeks world wide to not let Russian propaganda win out.

She implored folks to talk “the truth as it is,” that there’s a “genocide of the Ukrainian people, the genocide of its Greeks Of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. Let’s say things by name.”

“This is,” she added, “overt and obvious terrorism.”

However, a number of Greek shops have given a platform to Russian media clips portraying the precise reverse narrative. Some have run tales uncritically quoting official Russian Twitter accounts. Others used movie clips from Russian media purporting to point out Greeks from Khadzhynova’s dwelling village of Sartana, now below Russian management, saying that Ukrainian forces dedicated atrocities in Mariupol, that Greeks suffered discrimination in Ukraine and that the invading Russians handled them nicely.

Such materials is inflicting a deep cut up throughout the surviving Greek neighborhood.

“What can I say now about Sartana Greeks?” Khadzhynova mentioned. “I can’t reject my heritage, but I don’t want to be identified with them.”

Khadzhynova has been monitoring such tales in Greek media, in addition to the interviews with Greek Ukrainians now in Greece who criticize Ukraine. And her posts about them on social media are getting a flood of feedback from unknown accounts boosting Russia’s false model of the struggle.

Rybalko is witnessing the identical factor on the social media channels he runs about North Azovian Greek tradition, as soon as a distinct segment curiosity group.

“People with very strange names are commenting,” mentioned Rybalko, “saying it’s all Kyiv’s fault.”

Nektaria Stamouli contributed reporting.