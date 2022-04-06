Russian border guards came under fire on Ukraine border, schools evacuated: Officials

A Russian regional official mentioned on Wednesday that frontier guards within the Kursk area bordering Ukraine had come underneath fireplace, whereas colleges in close by Belgorod had been evacuated after a bomb menace, in accordance with town’s mayor.

Moscow, which despatched 1000’s of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it referred to as a “special military operation,” has accused Ukraine of attacking Russian targets throughout the border.

“Yesterday… they tried to fire mortars at the position of our border guards in the Sudzhansky district,” mentioned Roman Starovoit, the governor of the Kursk area.

“Russian border guards returned fire… There were no casualties or damage on our side.”

Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the report.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned he didn’t but have particulars of the incidents within the two Russian areas, however described the stories as “serious.”

In response to a query concerning the border incident, a spokesman for the overall workers of Ukraine’s armed forces mentioned: “We do not have such information.”

Starovoit mentioned officers had been in contact with the protection ministry and urged residents to stay calm. In separate feedback to the RIA information company, he mentioned the mortars fired on the Sudzha border crossing had not reached Russian territory.

The mayor of the Russian metropolis of Belgorod, some 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the border with Ukraine, mentioned colleges had been evacuated after receiving bomb threats.

“We understand that this is part of the information pressure [campaign] against our region,” mayor Anton Ivanov mentioned, with out saying who he thought was liable for the threats.

Russia final week accused Ukrainian army helicopters of finishing up an airstrike towards a gas depot in Belgorod, considered one of Russia’s principal logistics hubs for its army marketing campaign in Ukraine. A senior Ukrainian official denied responsibility.

The Kremlin mentioned on the time that the incident didn’t create comfy circumstances to proceed peace talks with Kyiv.

