Russian broadcaster RT appeals against German ban

Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT introduced Wednesday that it’s interesting to a German courtroom to “overturn” a ban on its broadcasting.

RT mentioned in a statement that it had “applied to the Administrative Court of Berlin demanding the cancelation of the unlawful decision of the German [media] regulator which banned the broadcasting of the RT DE channel in Germany.”

Last week, Germany’s media regulator introduced that it might ban RT’s German-language TV channel, in a row over its license. After the German transfer, Moscow hit back and banned the German media outlet Deutsche Welle from working in Russia — and escalated the scenario by revoking DW journalists’ accreditation.

Last December, RT went stay with its German channel, however within days it was taken off air by satellite tv for pc operator Eurosat and its YouTube channel was banned. German authorities dominated at that time that RT didn’t have the required licence to function within the nation.