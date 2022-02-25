Russian Carmaker Avtovaz May Suspend Some Assembly Lines On Monday Due To Components Shortage

Russia’s greatest carmaker Avtovaz could droop some meeting traces at its Togliatti plant

Russia’s greatest carmaker Avtovaz could droop some meeting traces at its Togliatti plant in central Russia on Monday for a day as a consequence of a persistent world scarcity of digital parts, it stated in an announcement on Friday.

Avtovaz, managed by French carmaker Renault, plans to renew its Togliatti operations in full on Tuesday, March 1, it stated. The firm declined to touch upon new U.S. sanctions on the Russian financial system, saying it continued to watch the state of affairs.

