Russian cars at Helsinki airport as Finland used as a door into the EU

Parking at Helsinki’s airport has dozens of automobiles with Russian licence plates as vacationers are utilizing Finland as a transit nation between Russia and the European Union.

Since Russia’s COVID-19 restrictions on journey eased in July, there was a rise within the variety of Russian vacationers trying to enter the EU.

The bloc has shut its airspace to Russian planes, so, as a workaround, vacationers are coming into Finland by automotive and travelling internally throughout the Schengen zone.

“Finland is the primary Schengen nation for a lot of,” mentioned Pekka Haavisto, Finland’s overseas affairs minister.

“They come here on Schengen visas issued by various different countries and then continue further via Helsinki airport… There is now a clear boom in both this tourism and in applications for new visas.”

In response, the country has announced that it will restrict the number of visas for Russian tourists to 10% of its current number by September 1.

However, according to the Finnish border guard, around two-thirds of Russians travelling through the country have visas issued by another Schengen-zone nation.

The EU Baltic states and Poland support Finland’s position.

“I think it is morally wrong for Russian tourists to go to Russia as if nothing happened,” mentioned Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s overseas affairs minister.

“The Russian government commits genocidal crimes – and the Lithuanian parliament has recognised that.”

Lithuania is now contemplating banning visas for Russian vacationers in all nations which have land borders with Russia and Belarus.

However, convincing all EU nations to observe go well with might be an uphill battle.

And in accordance with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the EU shouldn’t make it tougher for Kremlin opponents to flee the nation.

“What is important for us is that we understand there are a lot of people fleeing from Russia because they disagree with the Russian regime,” he mentioned earlier this month.

“All the selections we take shouldn’t make it extra sophisticated to go away the nation, for getting away from the management and the dictatorship in Russia.”