Russian central bank bans sales of securities by foreigners, hikes rates to 20 percent

The Russian central financial institution banned gross sales of native securities by foreigners as we speak and hiked its key fee to twenty % after the West imposed monetary sanctions in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trading on the foreign exchange market was delayed for 3 hours this morning and was attributable to open at 10 a.m. native time (8 a.m. CET), whereas different monetary markets will stay shut. On the interbank market the ruble was buying and selling down round 30 % at a brand new report low.

The central financial institution stated it had additionally determined to greater than double its key rate of interest to twenty % from 9.5 % following a “cardinal change in external conditions.”

“An increase in the key rate will make it possible to ensure an increase in deposit rates to the levels necessary to compensate for the increased devaluation and inflation risks,” the central financial institution said. “This will help maintain financial and price stability and protect citizens’ savings from depreciation.”

While the ruble will commerce, different monetary markets will stay closed till additional discover.

“The decision to open or not to open trading will be announced by the Bank of Russia at 13:00 Moscow time. In case of a positive decision, the auction will open at 15:00 Moscow time,” the financial institution stated in a statement.

Respected former central banker and economist Sergei Alaksashenko stated on Sunday the Western monetary sanctions would hit Russia like a “financial nuclear bomb.” The measures deprive the central financial institution of entry to most of its $630 billion in worldwide reserves.