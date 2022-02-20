Russian commanders reportedly given orders to invade Ukraine: US official

​The US has intelligence that Russian commanders have already obtained their orders to invade Ukraine, a report stated Sunday — and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated he doesn’t imagine President Vladimir Putin is “bluffing.”

“​He’s been very deliberate in terms of assembling the right kind of combat and combat support capabilities in the border region, and so he has a number of options available to him there. And he could, he could attack in short order​,” Austin advised host Martha Raddatz on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“This is not a bluff?​” Raddatz requested.​

“​No, I don’t believe it’s a bluff​,” the secretary responded, including that he thinks the Russian president has gathered the forces and tools​​ “you would need to conduct a successful invasion​.”​

On Sunday, CBS News stated Russian commanders have obtained their orders and are making particular plans on learn how to carry out an invasion. ​

US intelligence reportedly believes that Russia has already given orders to invade Ukraine, in response to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. ABC

“​So not only are they moving up closer and closer to the border and to these attack positions, but the commanders on the ground are making specific plans for how they would maneuver in their sector of the battlefield,​” correspondent David Martin stated on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

The intelligence exhibits that “they’re doing everything that American commanders would do once they got the order to proceed,” Martin stated.​

Austin stated that judging from the sheer variety of forces — as many as 190,000 troops, together with plane, armored autos and artillery — that Putin has assembled alongside Ukraine, “you may ​see a big quantity of fight energy transfer in a short time now to take Kyiv​.​

Austin advised ABC that he doesn’t imagine Russian President Vladimir Putin is “bluffing” in regards to the invasion. Photo by SERGEI GUNEYEV/Sputnik/AFP through Getty Images

“​If he employs that kind of combat power, it will certainly create enormous casualties within the civilian population, and so this could create a tragedy, quite frankly, in terms of refugee flow and displaced people​,” the protection secretary stated.

“So this is potentially very, very dangerous​.” ​

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who made the rounds of Sunday information exhibits, famous to “Face the Nation” that joint-military workouts between Russia and Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north, have been scheduled to finish Sunday however are being prolonged.

“Everything we’re seeing tells us that the decision we believe President Putin has made to invade is moving forward,” Blinken stated.

Aircraft at a base in Belarus close to the Ukrainian border on February 14, 2022. Satellite picture ©2022 Maxar Tec

Russian and Belarusian tanks in a joint operational train on February 19, 2022. EPA

“We’ve seen that with provocations created by the Russians or separatist forces over the weekend, false flag operations, now the news just this morning that the ‘exercises’ Russia was engaged in in Belarus with 30,000 Russian forces that was supposed to end this weekend will now continue because of tensions in eastern Ukraine, tensions created by Russia and the separatist forces it backs there,” Blinken stated.

Putin has denied claims that he’ll assault Ukraine and has repeatedly insisted that Russian forces are being drawn down on the border. ​​

But Austin was deeply skeptical that was really taking place. ​

Ukrainian troops close to the entrance line within the metropolis of Novoluhanske within the Donetsk area of Ukraine on February 20, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

“If they were redeploying to garrison, we wouldn’t be seeing the kinds of things in terms of, not only combat power, but also logistical support, medical support, combat aviation that we’ve seen in the region​,” he stated on “This Week.”​

He stated the administration has “high confidence in the things that we’re looking at.”

“Of course, you know, in terms of being able to predict exactly what’s going to happen going forward, you never can. I mean, you can assess what you see, present it to you and what you’re seeing happening on the ground, but, again, I think you have to look at every possibility, which is what we do,” Austin stated.​​​