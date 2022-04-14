Russian consumer prices up nearly 11% year-to-date

The weekly inflation charge in Russia fell to 0.66% from 0.99% per week earlier than. This brings the annual improve in client costs to 10.83% in line with knowledge from Rosstat.

Consumer costs elevated by 2.7% in the identical time-frame a 12 months in the past.

Since Russia launched on February 24, what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, costs on nearly every thing have risen sharply.

Consumer costs in Russia rose 7.61% in March. This was their largest month-on-month rise since January 1999. The economic system suffered a extreme hit from sanctions and a record-breaking fall within the rouble. Since then, it has been capable of pare its losses.

The central financial institution, which goals to maintain annual inflation beneath 4%, lowered its key charge from 20% to 17% on Friday. Future cuts are attainable, it mentioned. Read more

According to Alexei Kudrin (head of Russia’s auditor chamber), Russia’s inflation may rise between 17%-20% this 12 months. Reuters polled analysts in March and predicted that 2022 inflation would speed up to 23.7%. This is the very best stage since 1999. more

