Russian convicted of spying in Germany

A Russian analysis assistant has been given a one-year suspended sentence for spying in Germany.

The defendant – recognized solely as Ilnur N. – was discovered responsible of passing details about European rockets onto Russian intelligence.

He had labored as a analysis assistant for a science and know-how professor on the University of Augsburg from 2018 till he was arrested in June last year.

Prosecutors stated the defendant met usually with a handler for the Russian international intelligence service (SVR) and handed on details about aerospace analysis merchandise, particularly the various development stages of Europe’s Ariane space launcher.

He allegedly obtained a complete of €2,500 euros in money, the courtroom in Munich state heard.

When his trial opened in February, the 30-year-old advised the courtroom he was not an agent and claimed he had given publicly accessible data to an worker of the Russian consulate in Munich.

The defendant additionally argued that he didn’t know in regards to the consulate’s hyperlinks to Russian intelligence.

But the courtroom handed Ilnur N. a one-year suspended sentence and in addition fined him €500 for “acting as a secret agent.”

Judges famous that the data he had handed on had “no visible damage to the Federal Republic of Germany and the research institutes established there”.

The trial comes towards a backdrop of excessive rigidity between Russia and the West following the invasion of Ukraine.