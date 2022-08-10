Russian cops raid anti-war protest journalist Marina Ovsyannikova’s home

Russia’s safety providers on Wednesday raided the house of Marina Ovsyannikova, a former editor of the state-run Channel One community who denounced Moscow’s warfare on Ukraine throughout a stay TV broadcast, media human rights group OVD-Info mentioned.

According to Dmitry Zakhvatov, an OVD-Info lawyer who’s helping Ovsyannikova, Russian safety forces kicked within the door to her home, with out ready for her authorized consultant to reach. Zakhvatov mentioned Ovsyannikova is being taken earlier than the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, a strong federal physique that’s akin to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Zakhvatov mentioned Russian authorities had initiated a felony case referring to prices of disseminating false details about the nation’s armed forces, beneath a brand new legislation adopted by the Kremlin after the warfare. The most penalty is 15 years in jail.

It’s not recognized whether or not Ovsyannikova herself is going through the fees associated to the raid, and POLITICO couldn’t attain her for remark.

Ovsyannikova came to international attention in March, when she crashed the set of Russia’s high night newscast Vremya sporting a necklace within the colours of the Ukrainian and Russian flags, and brandishing an anti-war poster. She paid a tremendous of 30,000 rubles (at the moment, round €250) in connection to her protest, however her attorneys indicated she may face additional prices at a later level.

After being fined, Ovsyannikova fled Russia and was employed by Germany’s Die Welt newspaper (which is owned by POLITICO’s mother or father firm Axel Springer). But she subsequently returned to Russia to battle a parental custody battle, she said on social media. She has continued to criticize the warfare.

Over the previous two weeks, Russian courts have ordered Ovsyannikova to pay two extra fines for discrediting the nation’s military in her social media posts. She was additionally briefly detained mid-July. At that point, her lawyer did not rule out the potential for a felony probe.

Since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has clamped down on protests and criticism of the warfare. Increasing restrictions have compelled Russian journalists to flee the country. Western reporters have additionally been banned from coming into Russia.

Florian Eder contributed reporting.