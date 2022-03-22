Russian court finds Alexei Navalny guilty on fraud charges

A Russian court docket discovered opposition chief and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny responsible on fraud expenses Tuesday.

Last week, Russian prosecutors demanded 13 years in a maximum-security facility for Navalny — a long-time outspoken opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin — who’s already serving time behind bars.

On Tuesday, Judge Margarita Kotova mentioned the court docket discovered that Navalny “had committed fraud, the theft of property of others by an organized group,” according to AFP.

Navalny gave a statement to the court docket from the jail colony the place he’s at present detained. He denounced the phrases of his trial and, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, mentioned “to fight this war is everyone’s duty.”

Prosecutors have additionally requested the court docket to impose a 1.2 million ruble (round €10,000) high quality on Navalny.

Navalny was initially arrested on his arrival again to Russia in January 2021 after being handled in Germany following a suspected Kremlin-sanctioned poisoning (the federal government has denied involvement within the poisoning). Russian authorities then slapped Navalny with a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence for what they mentioned have been parole violations.