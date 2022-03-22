Russian court finds Kremlin critic Navalny guilty on new embezzlement charges

A Russian court docket on Tuesday discovered jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny responsible on embezzlement costs that would see his jail sentence considerably prolonged.

“Navalny committed fraud — the theft of property by an organized group,” choose Margarita Kotova stated, in response to an AFP reporter current on the trial.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal home critic, was jailed final yr on previous fraud costs after surviving a poison assault with Novichok nerve agent that he blames on the Kremlin.

The trial on Tuesday involved further embezzlement and contempt of court docket costs and Navalny had been tried on the jail colony exterior Moscow the place he’s already serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

Navalny appeared within the makeshift court docket carrying his black jail uniform, with journalists watching through a video hyperlink.

He listened carefully as choose Kotova learn out the decision, generally smiling, an AFP reporter stated.

Investigators accused Navalny of stealing for private use a number of million {dollars}’ value of donations that got to his political organizations.

Navalny’s poisoning in 2020 with Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, and arrest on his return from rehabilitation in Germany final yr, sparked widespread condemnation overseas, in addition to sanctions from Western capitals.

After his arrest, Navalny’s political organizations throughout the nation have been declared “extremist” and shut down, whereas many key aides fled Russia fearing prosecution.

