Russian crowd mourns Black Sea flagship after sinking

Dozens of individuals gathered within the Crimean metropolis of Sevastopol on Friday to mourn the sinking of the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, an emblem, the gang heard, of hope, revival and energy till its demise.

Some embraced and others laid flowers in reminiscence of the Moskva missile cruiser at a monument to the 1696 basis of the Russian navy within the middle of Sevastopol, headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.

Moscow, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, stated the ship sank whereas being towed in stormy seas after a hearth attributable to an ammunition explosion.

Ukraine stated considered one of its missiles had induced it to sink.

Reuters was unable to confirm the precise circumstances of the ship’s demise.

“Even for those who have not been on it, the Moskva was a symbol for everyone, a symbol of our power, of our hope, of the revival of the fleet in the 1990s” following the collapse of the Soviet Union, stated Reserve Captain Sergei Gorbachev, who spoke to the gang in his naval uniform.

“There will be victories, there will be tragedies, but the memory remains,” Gorbachev stated.

The crowd, which included numerous individuals who served on the ship, stood in respectful silence. Some wore the ribbon of St. George, an emblem of the Russian army.

“The loss of every ship, especially a flagship, is a tragedy for all those tens of thousands of people who served there for over 20 years,” stated priest Georgiy Ployakov.

Russia despatched tens of 1000’s of troopers into Ukraine on Feb. 24 on what it calls a “special operation.”

