Russian delegate says talks with Ukraine progressing, may result in draft agreements

A Russian delegate to talks with Ukraine was quoted on Sunday as saying that they had made important progress and it was doable the delegations may quickly attain draft agreements, though he didn’t say what these would cowl.

RIA information company quoted Leonid Slutsky as evaluating the state of the talks now with the state of affairs once they first began, and saying there was “substantial progress.”

His feedback got here on day 18 of the warfare which started when Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin phrases a particular navy operation.

“According to my personal expectations, this progress may grow in the coming days into a joint position of both delegations, into documents for signing,” Slutsky mentioned.

It was not clear what the scope of any such paperwork is perhaps. Ukraine has mentioned it’s keen to barter, however to not give up or settle for any ultimatums.

Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Sunday mentioned he thought progress may very well be made at talks with Russia within the coming days because the Russian facet had grow to be extra constructive.

“We will not concede in principle on any positions. Russia now understands this. Russia is already beginning to talk constructively. I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days,” he mentioned in a video posted on-line.

Three rounds of talks between the 2 sides in Belarus, most just lately final Monday, had centered primarily on humanitarian points and led to the restricted opening of some corridors for civilians to flee combating.

Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned on Friday there had been some “positive shifts” within the talks, however didn’t elaborate.

On Saturday the Kremlin mentioned the discussions between Russian and Ukrainian officers had been persevering with “in video format.”

