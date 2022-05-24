Russian diplomat resigns in protest against Moscow’s ‘aggressive war’

“For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on February 24 of this year,” Bondarev wrote, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s resolution to invade Ukraine.

The revered Russian enterprise newspaper Kommersant reached Bondarev, who confirmed the authenticity of the publish. The New York Times confirmed the receipt of a resignation despatched by e mail to diplomats in Geneva.

The Russian mission to the UN in Geneva declined to touch upon the matter to CNN, and Bondarev didn’t reply to messages despatched to the LinkedIn account.

The LinkedIn publish lambasted Russia’s management for corruption, saying, “Those who conceived this war want only one thing — to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian Navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity. To achieve that they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have already died just for this.”

It additionally singled out the Russian MFA for harsh criticism.

“I regret to admit that over all these twenty years the level of lies and unprofessionalism in the work of the Foreign Ministry has been increasing all the time. However, in most recent years, this has become simply catastrophic. Instead of unbiased information, impartial analysis and sober forecasting, there are propaganda clichés in the spirit of Soviet newspapers of the 1930s,” the publish learn. “Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred. It serves interests of few, the very few people thus contributing to further isolation and degradation of my country. Russia no longer has allies, and there is no one to blame but its reckless and ill-conceived policy.”

The LinkedIn profile describes Bondarev as a veteran of Russian diplomatic service, with experience in arms management and nonproliferation. The image on the profile now has the hashtag #opentowork.