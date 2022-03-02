Russian driver Nikita Mazepin banned from racing at British Grand Prix

Russian Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin won’t be able to participate on this 12 months’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin won’t be able to participate on this 12 months’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone after Motorsport UK blocked all Russian and Belarusian racers from competing.

Less than 15 hours after the FIA didn’t take decisive actions in opposition to Russian and Belarusian rivals, the UK’s motorsport organisation has, The Sun stories.

Mazepin’s father, billionaire oligarch Dmitry, has shut ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

David Richards, Chairman of Motorsport UK, says they’ve “considered the appropriate response to the ongoing acts of war and aggression conducted in Ukraine by Russia and Belarus”.

“The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict,” Richards stated.

“We stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded.

“This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d‘Ukraine.”

At a unprecedented assembly led by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the World Motor Sport Council agreed that rivals holding Russian and Belarusian racing licences may nonetheless race below an “FIA flag”.

However, Motorsport UK has gone a step additional by stopping them, together with Mazepin, from competing full cease.

The Motorsport UK assertion added: “No Russian/Belarusian licenced teams are approved to enter motorsport competitions in the UK.

“No Russian/Belarusian licenced competitors and officials are approved to participate in UK motorsport events.

“No Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags (on uniform, equipment and car) to be displayed at Motorsport UK permitted events.

“The Motorsport UK decision was made in full consultation with the UK Government and national sports governing bodies to ensure that there is a unilateral response to the crisis.”

Richard added: “It is our duty to use whatever influence and leverage we might have to bring this wholly unjustified invasion of Ukraine to a halt.

“We would encourage the motorsport community and our colleagues around the world to fully embrace the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee and do whatever we can to end this war.

“Motorsport UK stands united with Leonid Kostyuchenko, the President of the FAU, the Ukrainian motorsport community and the Ukrainian people and calls for the violence to end with a peaceful resolution.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission