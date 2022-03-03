Russian embassy road in Vilnius to be named ‘Ukrainian Heroes Street’

The mayor of the Lithuanian capital Vilnius says a road resulting in the Russian embassy can be named “Ukrainian Heroes Street” to honour the nation following Moscow’s invasion.

“Everyone who writes a letter to the embassy will have to think about the victims of Russian aggression as well as the Ukrainian heroes,” Remigijus Šimašius wrote on Facebook.

“From now on, the business card of every employee of the Russian Embassy will have to pay tribute to Ukrainian heroes,” he added.

“The only address on Ukrainian Heroes Street will be that of the Russian Embassy.”

Šimašius mentioned on Thursday that Vilnius authorities will quickly full the formal identify change subsequent week “in accordance with the law”.

Meanwhile, the mayor of a district in Prague has additionally known as for the same initiative.

Ondřej Kolář, an MP from the TOP09 get together, confirmed on Twitter that he has requested the Czech capital’s metropolis corridor to rename the road close to the Russian Embassy.

“We have approved [a] request to rename part of Coronation Street along the Russian Embassy to “Ukrainian Heroes” [Street],” he wrote on Monday.

Kolář had additionally requested for a close-by bridge to be named after a Ukrainian soldier who was reportedly killed whereas destroying a bridge close to the Ukrainian metropolis of Kherson, in an effort to cease Russian troops from advancing.

In 2020, Prague had already renamed a sq. close to the Russian Embassy after Boris Nemtsov, a political activist murdered in Moscow in 2015. Vilnius and Washington DC had beforehand made the identical transfer.

Last 12 months, EU nations had been additionally urged to affix a Romanian campaign to rename streets outside Belarusian embassies after dissident journalist Roman Protasevich.