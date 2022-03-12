Russian engineers inspect seized Ukraine nuclear plant

Russian engineers have arrived to measure radiation at a Ukrainian nuclear plant, the seizure of which throughout Moscow’s invasion of the nation sparked worldwide alarm, officers mentioned.

Russia occupied Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest atomic energy plant, after its forces attacked it on March 4.

Its reactors appeared undamaged after the assault regardless of a hearth that broke on the market after tanks bombarded it.

Officials from Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom arrived on the website on Friday, the Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom mentioned in a message on Telegram.

The Russians informed Ukrainian personnel they have been there “to evaluate the radiation level” and “help to repair the plant” which was hit by shells, Energoatom mentioned.

At the time of the assault, Moscow’s UN ambassador denied that Russia had shelled the plant.

The Ukrainian company mentioned that the Russians had come on to the location as a result of Ukrainian personnel had refused to collaborate with them.

It mentioned one of many Russians who arrived on the plant had launched himself as the brand new civil and navy administrator of the world and declared the plant a part of Russian territory, to be run by Rosatom.

With six reactors, Zaporizhzhia can energy as much as 4 million properties and produces a couple of fifth of Ukraine’s electrical energy. It opened in 1985.

