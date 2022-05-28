Russian ex-president Medvedev calls for tougher ‘foreign agent’ law

Former president Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday known as for Russia to toughen its legal guidelines on “foreign agents” and prosecute people working for the pursuits of overseas states.

Russia has laws that labels teams and people as overseas brokers – a time period that carries Soviet-era connotations of spying – in the event that they obtain overseas funding to have interaction in what the authorities say is political exercise.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dozens of Kremlin critics have been listed as overseas brokers, together with journalists and rights activists, and plenty of have fled overseas.

Medvedev, who now serves as deputy head of Russia’s safety council, mentioned the enforcement of the “foreign agents” laws wanted to be stepped up as Moscow carries out its army intervention in Ukraine and finds itself beneath unprecedented sanctions from the West.

“If they (foreign agents) are carrying out activities aimed against our country – especially during this tough period – and receive money for it from our enemies, our response must be quick and harsh,” Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that the laws ought to extra exactly classify “foreign agents” and impose stricter penalties for his or her offences.

At current, these listed are topic to stringent monetary reporting necessities and should preface something they publish, together with social media posts, with a disclaimer stating that they’re overseas brokers.

Lawmakers mentioned final month they deliberate to submit amendments to the legislation so as to add extra restrictions, together with on investing in strategic industries and dealing with youngsters.

Medvedev additionally mentioned he supported legislative initiatives to criminally prosecute “people working in the interest of a foreign state.”

His publish started and ended with a reference to a Nineteen Sixties Soviet tv sequence set throughout the Russian Civil War of the Nineteen Twenties, wherein Medvedev famous that the hero was shot as a spy.

Read extra:

Russia’s Putin says he’s willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments

Ukraine receives Harpoon missiles and howitzers: Defense minister

Russia shows off Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in test-launch at sea