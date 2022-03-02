Russian families in search of lost soldiers get help from Ukraine

Russians determined for information on their family who’ve gone lacking in motion throughout the warfare have been given a lifeline — because of the Ukrainian authorities.

As the preventing intensifies — and so does the battle for hearts and minds — a brand new website dubbed “Look for Yours” has been arrange by representatives of the Ukrainian inside ministry, and pledges to supply info “about captured and killed Russian soldiers in Ukraine.”

At a time when many Russians are being stored at nighttime by their Kremlin-controlled media, a Ukrainian official mentioned it permits “ Russian mothers [to] look for their guys.”

POLITICO has recognized a Ukrainian nationwide who seems in a video on the positioning’s homepage to current the initiative as Victor Andrusiv, an adviser to Ukraine’s inside ministry.

“If your relatives or friends are in Ukraine and participate in the war against our people, here you can find information about their fate,” the web site states, directing guests to a Telegram feed exhibiting a continuing stream of captured, wounded and useless Russian troopers.

The feed presents a set of miscellaneous video content material from the entrance line of the warfare, that includes detained Russian paratroopers, prisoners of warfare being interrogated by Ukrainian forces, discarded private belongings of lacking servicemen, and captured troopers making impassioned pleas to their households again in Russia.

There are additionally examples of graphic content material, within the type of deceased Russian troopers, lots of whom have gone unidentified.

“This resource was created by the Ministry of Internal Affairs,” one Ukrainian authorities official instructed POLITICO. “By using it, Russian mothers can look for their guys. Many of them are dead, a lot couldn’t be identified, and some have been captured.”

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has established a devoted phone “helpline” to help many Russian households of their seek for family members who’ve gone lacking in motion.

A Telegram post from the Ukrainian parliament’s official channel states that the helpline has “received hundreds of calls from Russians looking for their relatives in the Russian army who were captured in Ukraine.”

“To stop the war, we need more Russians to know about their losses in Ukraine,” the publish states.

Promoting the initiative final weekend, one other Ministry of Internal Affairs official, Anton Herashchenko, mentioned that the helpline could be used to help Russians of their quest for transparency and fact relating to the warfare.

“If we have your relative in captivity, you can leave a short message for your husband or son,” Herashchenko said in a Facebook publish.