Russian far-right firebrand Vladimir Zhirinovsky dies aged 75

Russian lawmaker Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a far-right political heavyweight who was within the public eye for greater than 30 years, has died aged 75.

“After a serious and prolonged illness, Vladimir Volfovich Zhirinovsky passed away,” the speaker of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

“His personality is so large-scale that without him it is difficult to imagine the history of the development of the political system of modern Russia,” Volodin wrote, including that Zhirinovsky was “a man who deeply understood how the world works and foresaw a lot.”

In truth, Zhirinovsky appropriately predicted the Russian invasion of Ukraine virtually to the precise day, arguing again in December that “at 4am on February 22, you’ll feel [a new Russian foreign policy].” The Russian invasion started on February 24.

“2022 will be a non-peaceful year, it will be a year when Russia becomes great again,” he stated on the time.

Zhirinovsky was broadly seen as a court docket jester-type determine within the Duma, Russia’s decrease home of parliament, however on the identical time he supplied an outlet for the grievances of nationalistic Russians via his embittered rantings whereas additionally remaining a loyal member of the opposition.

The MP was hospitalized in February after contracting a critical bout of COVID-19, regardless of claiming to have had eight doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Zhirinovsky based Russia’s far-right Liberal Democratic Party in 1989, and although he remained largely on the political fringe electorally, his get together nonetheless got here second within the 1993 parliamentary elections, whereas he got here third in three separate presidential elections.

Sometimes called “Russia’s Trump,” Zhirinovsky celebrated the previous U.S. president’s win in 2016 with a champagne get together.

An ultranationalist, Zhirinovsky has advocated for Russia to take back the previous Soviet republics it misplaced with the dissolution of the USSR, threatened to “wipe out” Poland, and as soon as argued the Baltics needs to be flooded with nuclear waste. But his views turned more and more mainstream as Vladimir Putin moved additional proper in his rhetoric and actions.

Putin personally paid tribute to Zhirinovsky after the information of his demise, arguing that he “always “defended the patriotic position and the interests of Russia.”

Patriarch Kirill, the chief of the Russian orthodox church who has fervently backed Russia’s warfare in Ukraine, reportedly stated he would personally administer Zhirinovsky’s funeral.