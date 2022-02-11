Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva fights positive test ahead of women’s individual event

Russian star determine skater Kamila Valieva examined constructive for a banned substance throughout December’s Russian Figure Skating Championships, the International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed Friday, as rumors of her constructive exams swirled in studies for days. However, a call on her competing within the girls’s particular person occasion on the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will now go to an enchantment listening to.

Valieva was a heavy favourite within the girls’s occasion after scoring a record-high whole within the staff competitors.

Valieva examined constructive for trimetazidine, a coronary heart treatment, and was provisionally suspended on Dec. 25, 2021, by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). The pattern was collected by RUSADA, not the ITA, based on the company, and never below the direct jurisdiction of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and thus her identification was not revealed.

The ITA was knowledgeable of the constructive take a look at on Feb. 8, after the staff occasion was wrapped up with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) profitable gold.

The testing company stated it doesn’t usually reveal the identify of minors — Valieva is simply 15 years previous — however did so attributable to “the necessity for official information due to heightened public interest.”

The suspension prohibits her from competing in Beijing Games, and thus the person occasion; nonetheless, Valieva appealed the suspension and RUSADA cleared her to compete on Feb. 9.

The ROC confirmed the chain of occasions and named Valieva in an announcement Friday, saying the committee “considers it necessary to provide detailed explanations on the current situation.”

“The doping test of the Athlete who gave a positive result does not apply to the period of the Olympic Games,” the ROC stated. “At the same time, the Athlete repeatedly passed doping tests before and after December 25, 2021, including already in Beijing during the figure skating tournament. All results are negative.”

However, the IOC is now difficult RUSADA’s choice, based on the ITA, and the IOC stated a rushed choice from the Court of Arbitration for Sport will happen earlier than the ladies’s occasion.

“The IOC will exercise its right to appeal and not to wait for the reasoned decision by RUSADA, because a decision is needed before the next competition the athlete is due to take part in (Women Single Skating, 15 February 2022),” the ITA stated in an announcement Friday.

The International Skating Union additionally launched an announcement, saying it “will exercise its right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) the decision of the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti Doping Committee of February 9 to lift the provisional suspension and to ask CAS to reinstate the provisional suspension.”

The ROC famous in its assertion that Valieva at the moment “has the right to train and take part in competitions in full without restrictions until the Court of Arbitration for Sport decides otherwise regarding her status in relation to the Olympic Games.”

“In any case, on the merits of a possible anti-doping violation, a disciplinary investigation will be conducted by RAA RUSADA in accordance with the applicable rules in the prescribed manner,” the ROC stated. “Given that the Athlete’s positive doping test was not taken during the Olympic Games, the Athlete’s results and team competition results during the Olympic Games are not subject to automatic review. In addition, the Russian Olympic Committee draws attention to the fact that the Athlete’s doping test, taken after the European Figure Skating Championships in January 2022, as well as her doping test taken during the Olympic Games, gave a negative result.”

“The Russian Olympic Committee is taking comprehensive measures to protect the rights and interests of the members of the ROC Team, and to keep the honestly won Olympic gold medal,” the committee added. “The Russian Figure Skating Federation has no doubts about the honesty and purity of its Athlete, will make every effort to clarify the circumstances of the incident and provide the Athlete with the necessary comprehensive assistance and support.”

The studies started to develop in depth after the medal ceremony for Russia’s gold medal-winning staff, helmed by Valieva, was delayed. The ITA stated Friday {that a} choice on whether or not the ROC will be capable to maintain its medals after the complete enchantment course of for Valieva takes place, which is able to come as soon as an evaluation of her B pattern is accomplished.

The determine skating staff occasion medal ceremony was delayed attributable to what the IOC described as “legal issues.”

The medal ceremony was scheduled for Tuesday, earlier than it was postponed. The athletes nonetheless haven’t acquired their medals.

Russia gained gold within the staff occasion, whereas the United States and Japan gained silver and bronze, respectively.

Russian information shops reported that Valieva examined constructive for a banned drug earlier than the Olympics, ensuing within the ceremony being postponed. Russian newspapers RBC and Kommersant reported that Valieva examined constructive for trimetazidine, a drugs used to deal with chest ache.

Valieva made historical past within the occasion when she grew to become the primary girl to land a quadruple bounce on the Winter Olympics. She gained the ladies’s portion of the staff occasion, incomes the ROC 10 factors.

“I am glad that I was able to do the quad Salchow, quad toe and the triple Axel,” she stated, based on the International Skating Union. “Only the second quad toe did not happen, but I’ll work on that.”

The younger skater is scheduled to compete once more within the girls’s singles occasion subsequent week.

Valieva is the one minor on the ROC staff who participated within the staff occasion.

Russian athlete are competing below the identify “Russian Olympic Committee” attributable to an ongoing ban towards Russia collaborating within the video games attributable to its earlier doping violations. This is the second Olympics in a row that Russia has been banned from.

The World Anti-Doping Agency banned the nation from all worldwide sporting occasions due to its doping violations.

The company allowed athletes who may show they’re clear and unconnected to the cover-up to compete.