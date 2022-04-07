Russian forces are trying to wipe Mariupol “off the face of the Earth,” Ukrainian military commander says

Facebook guardian firm Meta detailed Thursday an array of shady cyber techniques that it says teams linked to Russia and Belarus are utilizing to focus on Ukrainian troopers and civilians.

The techniques the teams are utilizing embrace posing as journalists and impartial information shops on-line to push Russian speaking factors, trying to hack dozens of Ukrainian troopers’ Facebook accounts, and operating coordinated campaigns to attempt to get posts by critics of Russia faraway from social media, in accordance with Meta.

A hacking group referred to as “Ghostwriter,” which cyber consultants consider is linked to Belarus, tried to hack into the Facebook accounts of dozens of Ukrainian navy personnel, the corporate stated.

The hackers have been profitable in “a handful of cases,” Meta stated, and “they posted videos calling on the Army to surrender as if these posts were coming from the legitimate account owners. We blocked these videos from being shared.”

Meta additionally famous that actions by teams linked to the Russian and Belarusian authorities appeared to accentuate shortly earlier than the invasion, including that it had noticed that accounts linked to the Belarusian KGB “suddenly began posting in Polish and English about Ukrainian troops surrendering without a fight and the nation’s leaders fleeing the country on February 24, the day Russia began the war.”

Meta additionally stated it had eliminated a community of about 200 accounts operated from Russia that repeatedly filed false reviews about folks in Ukraine and Russia in an try and get them and their posts faraway from the platform. The accounts often falsely reported to Meta that individuals in Ukraine and Russia had damaged the corporate’s guidelines on hate speech in addition to different insurance policies. This tactic, referred to as “mass-reporting,” is often utilized by folks attempting to have an opponent’s social media accounts shut down.

Russia’s invasion introduced a “huge surge in attacks against social media accounts via mass reporting,” stated Vadym Hudyma, co-founder at Digital Security Lab Ukraine, a corporation that helps safe the web accounts of journalists and activists.

Many of the focused Twitter and Facebook accounts weren’t verified, which made it tougher to recuperate the accounts of organizations that have been, for instance, elevating cash and coordinating medical provides in response to the Russian invasion, Hudyma advised CNN. “Many social media pages were temporarily shut down. We’ve probably recovered most of them quite quickly. But that was a mess.”

Meta additionally stated it continues to see using pretend profile images in disinformation campaigns.

In a earlier announcement in February, Meta stated it had had found and shut down a covert Russian affect operation that ran accounts posing as folks in Kyiv, together with information editors, and focusing on Ukrainians.

“They claimed to be based in Kyiv and posed as news editors, a former aviation engineer, and an author of a scientific publication on hydrography — the science of mapping water,” Meta stated in a weblog publish.

It tied the pretend accounts to folks beforehand sanctioned by the US authorities. The accounts and web sites run by this affect operation don’t seem to have been very profitable in reaching lots of people, in accordance with information reviewed by CNN.