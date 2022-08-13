Russian forces bombard Sumy region 200 times in one day: Ukraine

The governor of a area in northeastern Ukraine says the Russian navy opened a daylong bombardment of a number of cities that did not lead to casualties however left buildings and crops broken.

Dmytro Zhivytskyi, governor of the Sumy administrative district, mentioned in a Telegram post Friday that Russian forces launched a complete of practically 200 missile strikes that started within the morning and lasted into the night. The accusation is just the most recent involving Russian forces bombarding Sumy, which shares a border with Russia.

Zhivytskyi mentioned within the publish that the assault started at 11 a.m. Friday within the communities of Yunakivka and Khotin that concerned mortar shelling, a rocket salvo, artillery and an airstrike. A wheat subject was burned as the results of the shelling and damages are being calculated, he mentioned.

Russian forces after 1 p.m. focused the Mykolaivka village with a complete of 60 strikes, in response to Zhivytskyi. Later that afternoon, Esman was attacked and shelled with over 40 strikes, he mentioned.

“At least 2 households, a fence and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the shelling,” Zhivytskyi mentioned within the publish.

Finally, Russian forces started shelling Shalyhyne at 6:30 p.m., which was adopted with jet artillery, in response to Zhivytskyi.

Other components of Ukraine, notably the Black Sea coast and the Donbas area, have seen extra intense preventing through the conflict. But Zhivytskyi and different Ukrainian officers have reported a number of incidents the place the Sumy administrative district has been focused by Russian forces.

Earlier this week, Zhivytskyi said the Russian military shelled three towns within the area, leading to no casualties however leaving houses and business buildings broken. In June, he mentioned Russian forces wounded a child with phosphorus bombs. In April, Zhivytskyi reported Russians shelling the region greater than 50 occasions in a half hour. As a results of the shelling, Ukrainian officers banned anybody from coming inside one kilometer, or a bit over half a mile, of the border with Russia.

Newsweek reported earlier this month that Ukrainian officers are investigating a number of alleged conflict crimes in opposition to Russia, together with 2,000 unlawful deaths and accidents of civilians, 166 instances of torture and about 5,000 instances of harm to civil objects. Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General mentioned it has recognized some 600 Russians, largely troopers, for conflict crimes that embody rape, torture and homicide.

Russian officers have repeatedly denied the accusations of conflict crimes and have made comparable costs in opposition to Ukraine. Mikhail Mizintsev, a Russian protection official, told the state-run TASS news agency final month that Ukraine was dispatching operatives to Sumy and different areas to threaten residents sympathetic to Russia.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense for remark.