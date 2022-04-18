Russian forces capture east Ukraine town of Kremmina   

Russian troops on Monday captured the east Ukraine city of Kreminna, native authorities mentioned, as Kyiv’s armed forces launched salvos on Russian forces within the close by settlement of Rubizhne.

“There was a major attack in the night” from Sunday to Monday in Kreminna, the Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday mentioned in an announcement on social media.

“The Russian army has already entered there, with a huge amount of military hardware … Our defenders have retreated to new positions,” he added.

Kreminna, with a pre-war inhabitants of practically 20,000 individuals is round 50 kilometers (31 miles) northeast of Kramatorsk, the area’s administrative middle, and is a strategic goal for invading Russian forces.

Rubizhne, which is below management from Russian forces, was below intense hearth from Ukrainian artillery and mortars, AFP journalists reported.

Powerful explosions might be seen in Rubizhne, generally adopted by fires and plumes of white or black smoke.

Russian forces have stepped up their offensive to seize the jap Donbas area of Ukraine having pulled again troops deployed across the capital Kyiv firstly of the invasion in late February.

