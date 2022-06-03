Europe
Russian forces control most of Sievierodonetsk, says Ukraine regional governor
Russian forces have taken management of many of the jap metropolis Sievierodonetsk, however they haven’t surrounded the realm, stated the governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk Province on Tuesday (31 May). This was after days of combating.
Serhiy Gaidai said in a web based posting that Russian shelling made it inconceivable for humanitarian provides to be delivered or folks evacuated.
