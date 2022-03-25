Russian forces cut off Ukraine’s Chernihiv city, mayor says

Ukrainian authorities mentioned on Friday Russian forces had successfully surrounded the northern metropolis of Chernihiv and have been bombarding areas the place residents have been caught with out electrical energy, heating and water.

Chernihiv’s mayor, Vladyslav Atroshenko, mentioned bombing had destroyed a bridge linking the town to Ukraine’s capital to the south, severing the principle route for humanitarian assist and the evacuation of wounded folks.

Reuters couldn’t affirm the accounts from Chernihiv, which lies close to the border with Belarus.

Russia’s protection ministry earlier mentioned its forces had “blocked” Ukrainian cities, together with Chernihiv, to tie down the Ukrainian army whereas Russia targeted on taking management of the jap Donbass area.

“[We are] being essentially completely surrounded and having a humanitarian catastrophe,” Atroshenko mentioned on tv.

“People are without water, without heat, without electricity… people realize that the worst is yet to come.”

Moscow has commonly denied focusing on civilians because it invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a “special military operation.”

The mayor mentioned bombing had destroyed greater than half of the personal properties on the outskirts of the town, which had a inhabitants of round 285,000 earlier than the battle and is known for its historic buildings and historic church buildings.

City authorities had resorted to delivering water to districts in no matter containers they may discover, whereas residents needed to prepare dinner on open fires outdoors their properties, Atroshenko added. “The city is completely destroyed,” he mentioned.

Viacheslav Chaus, governor of the encircling Chernihiv area, mentioned the town was underneath fireplace from Russian artillery and warfare planes. It had been “operationally surrounded by the enemy,” he mentioned on nationwide tv.

Authorities in Kyiv mentioned they hoped to agree a humanitarian hall for Chernihiv for Saturday that will permit civilians to evacuate and assist to succeed in the town safely, however warned that negotiations with Russia have been tough.

Similar efforts to assist hundreds of residents trapped for weeks within the encircled metropolis of Mariupol within the south have principally failed. Russia and Ukraine blame one another for not observing non permanent ceasefire agreements.

