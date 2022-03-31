Russian forces ‘demoralized and disobeying orders’, says UK spy chief

Demoralized Russian troopers in Ukraine had been refusing to hold out orders, sabotaging their very own tools, and had unintentionally shot down their very own plane, a UK intelligence chief mentioned on Thursday.

Jeremy Fleming, who heads the GCHQ digital spy company, made the remarks at a speech within the Australian capital Canberra.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had apparently “massively misjudged” the invasion, he mentioned.

“It’s clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian folks. He underestimated the power of the coalition his actions would impress. He underplayed the financial penalties of the sanctions regime, and he overestimated the skills of his navy to safe a speedy victory,” Fleming mentioned.

“We’ve seen Russian soldiers, short of weapons and morale, refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” Fleming added.

Although Putin’s advisers had been believed to be too afraid to inform the reality, the “extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime,” he mentioned.

Fleming warned that the Kremlin was attempting to find cyber targets and bringing in mercenaries to shore up its stalled navy marketing campaign in Ukraine.

He praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “information operation” for being extremely efficient at countering Russia’s huge disinformation drive spreading propaganda concerning the conflict.

While there have been expectations that Russia would launch a serious cyberattack as a part of its navy marketing campaign, Fleming mentioned such a transfer was by no means a central a part of Moscow’s commonplace playbook for conflict.